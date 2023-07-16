D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,177 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WES. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of WES stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

