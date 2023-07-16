D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,350 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

KMX stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

