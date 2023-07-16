D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 6,959 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 116.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

