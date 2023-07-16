D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after buying an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

