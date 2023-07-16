D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.92 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

