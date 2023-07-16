D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Down 3.8 %

BIG stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

