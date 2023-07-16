D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $14.45 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

