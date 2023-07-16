D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,876,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

