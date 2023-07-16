D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,626 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after buying an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

