D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 208 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dover were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

