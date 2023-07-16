D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 39 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $487.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.25 and its 200-day moving average is $461.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

