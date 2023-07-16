D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 414 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPL were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.