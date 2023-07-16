D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 635 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $20,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,120,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,645,000 after acquiring an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,688,000 after purchasing an additional 145,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AX opened at $42.18 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

