D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 72 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AON were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AON opened at $336.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.33 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

