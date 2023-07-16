D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 75 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.98 and a 1 year high of $200.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.83.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

