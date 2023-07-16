D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,650 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.