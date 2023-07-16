D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $873,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $296.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

