David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,261,976.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $209,700.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

