DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Activity

DaVita Price Performance

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $103.74 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

