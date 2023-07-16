Deborah E. Wiley Sells 4,537 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah E. Wiley sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $147,044.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE WLY opened at $34.52 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $174,063,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,132,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,418,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after buying an additional 111,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

