DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,894 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $995.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

