DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,337 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,801. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Metals Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

