DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,493 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 119.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after acquiring an additional 253,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

