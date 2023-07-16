DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,387 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

