DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,847 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 419.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $192.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

