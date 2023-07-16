DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.9 %

NWE stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.