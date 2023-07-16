DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Crown by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

