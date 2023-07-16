DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

