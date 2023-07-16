DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 136.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,158 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,079,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

RB Global Trading Down 0.5 %

RB Global stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

