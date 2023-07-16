DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $44.34 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $543,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,130,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,732,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $543,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,130,780 shares in the company, valued at $396,732,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,671 shares of company stock worth $14,208,474 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

