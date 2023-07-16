DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,181,000 after acquiring an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

