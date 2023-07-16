DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $41.44 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $459,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $651,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $459,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $1,177,831 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

