DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

