DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

