DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 166.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

