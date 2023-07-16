DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.