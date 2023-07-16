DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.43 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AutoNation by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.88.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AN opened at $176.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $2,042,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,992,388 shares in the company, valued at $886,648,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

