DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.44 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Repligen stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

