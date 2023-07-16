DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 423.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.