DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

