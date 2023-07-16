DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 13,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($1.43). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $709.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

