DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.