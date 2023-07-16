DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

SBRA stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

