DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 535 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

