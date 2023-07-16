DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 7,044 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -80.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

