DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 7,130 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.