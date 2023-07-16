DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QFIN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $18.92 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

