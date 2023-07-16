DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,483 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.