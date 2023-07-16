DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,975 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

