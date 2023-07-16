DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,908 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $52.72 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -150.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

